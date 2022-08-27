34,943 Shares in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Purchased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFNM. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of DFNM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $47.99. 145,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,241. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $50.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40.

