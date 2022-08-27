2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 69,685 shares during the quarter. 2U comprises about 1.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in 2U were worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in 2U by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 802,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 82,042 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 2U by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. 1,145,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $568.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $241.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 2U from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 2U from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

