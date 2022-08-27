25,152 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Z. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1,218.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,099 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,048 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,742,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.61. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on Z shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

