22,320 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.44%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

