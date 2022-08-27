1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges. 1MillionNFTs has a total market capitalization of $26,101.96 and $40,630.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00821062 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About 1MillionNFTs
1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.
1MillionNFTs Coin Trading
