17,230 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Infini Master Fund

Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Infini Master Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.71. 1,010,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,146. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.60 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

