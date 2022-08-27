14,817 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,817 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.94. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

