14,060 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Organon & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

OGN traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. 1,413,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,067. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

