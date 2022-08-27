102,204 Shares in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter.

Quadratic Deflation ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Quadratic Deflation ETF stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.71.

