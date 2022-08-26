Zoo Token (ZOOT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $44,949.00

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. Zoo Token has a market cap of $339,165.89 and approximately $44,949.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zoo Token has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Zoo Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00767875 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016292 BTC.
Zoo Token Profile
Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio.
Buying and Selling Zoo Token
Receive News & Updates for Zoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.