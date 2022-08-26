ZCore Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $57,531.96 and approximately $720.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00106834 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00032431 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00020062 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00270715 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00030880 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

