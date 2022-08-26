Zano (ZANO) Trading 4.8% Higher Over Last Week

Zano (ZANO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Zano has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $5.22 million and $59,248.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00002235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,626.05 or 1.00009483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00057755 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00219959 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00147187 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00231641 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00057181 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00058125 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,342,502 coins and its circulating supply is 11,313,002 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

