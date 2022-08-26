Zano Market Cap Hits $5.46 Million (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $61,187.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,511.16 or 0.99959310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00059201 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00226160 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00162705 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00245662 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00054730 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00059213 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004012 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,341,338 coins and its circulating supply is 11,311,838 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Zano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

