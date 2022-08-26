YVS.Finance (YVS) Price Hits $0.0687

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. YVS.Finance has a market cap of $91,046.11 and approximately $44,803.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YVS.Finance has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.63 or 0.00807041 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00017034 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,244 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance.

Buying and Selling YVS.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

