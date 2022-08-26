Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.94. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 29,154 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yunhong CTI Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

