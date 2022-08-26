Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $160,328.92 and approximately $92,880.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00128822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082074 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

