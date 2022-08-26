YEE (YEE) Reaches One Day Volume of $32,344.00

YEE (YEE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. YEE has a market capitalization of $179,558.08 and approximately $32,344.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YEE has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

