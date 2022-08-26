Ycash One Day Volume Hits $260.00 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $994,007.36 and approximately $260.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00000376 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00302600 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00118628 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00076321 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,806,981 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.