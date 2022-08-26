Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading 6.2% Higher on Strong Earnings

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 53,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,958,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 28.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Yatsen

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Yatsen by 204.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Yatsen by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 158,429 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yatsen by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 203,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 108,323 shares during the period. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. grew its holdings in Yatsen by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Trading Up 9.9 %

Yatsen Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $608.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -5.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

(Get Rating)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

See Also

