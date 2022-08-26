Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.23

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.23 and traded as high as C$6.32. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$6.31, with a volume of 681,110 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on YRI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.05 to C$7.10 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cormark raised their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$7.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$690.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.33.

Yamana Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of C$5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72.

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$619.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.2995114 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Articles

