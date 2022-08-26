xWIN Finance (XWIN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $491,017.00

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One xWIN Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003057 BTC on popular exchanges. xWIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $491,017.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, xWIN Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

xWIN Finance Profile

xWIN Finance is a coin. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,827,734 coins. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xWIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards. Telegram | Medium “

