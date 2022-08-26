Xrpalike Gene (XAG) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Xrpalike Gene (XAG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Xrpalike Gene has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One Xrpalike Gene coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xrpalike Gene has a market cap of $7.81 million and $11,729.00 worth of Xrpalike Gene was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002142 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00767880 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016302 BTC.
Xrpalike Gene Coin Profile
Xrpalike Gene’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,271,679,831 coins. Xrpalike Gene’s official Twitter account is @xrpalike and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xrpalike Gene’s official website is xrpgen.com.
Xrpalike Gene Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Xrpalike Gene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xrpalike Gene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.