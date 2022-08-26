Xend Finance Price Tops $0.0382 (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and $236,966.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00769121 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016316 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.