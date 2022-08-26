Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $32,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

