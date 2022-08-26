Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Tops $118.62 on Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $227,860.70 and approximately $252.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $118.62 or 0.00568848 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00798745 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016732 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

