Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,403 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 115,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Melius started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

