Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 757 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in General Mills by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $78.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.