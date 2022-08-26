Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.34. 282,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $67.58.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.