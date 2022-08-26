Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $20.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of VO traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,356. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

