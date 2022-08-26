Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its position in Pfizer by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 9,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 39.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 880,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,289,000 after acquiring an additional 250,776 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,450,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,424,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 26.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

