Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 955,834 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37.

