Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 120,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 30,435 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.70. The stock had a trading volume of 67,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day moving average is $119.59. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

