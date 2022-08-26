Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 611 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.4% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA stock traded down $7.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.29. 23,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.69 and a 200-day moving average of $220.76. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

