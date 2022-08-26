Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 900 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $137.65. 103,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.49. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

