Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 569 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $5,586,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 60,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $5.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.99. 1,261,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,609,788. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,682.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,831 shares of company stock worth $15,706,796 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

