Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 19,252 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,252 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 97,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 48,464 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 43,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $48.08. 29,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,608. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.94.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.