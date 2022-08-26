WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 1,805.3% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGRS opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

