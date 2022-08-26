WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 1,805.3% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DGRS opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $48.81.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
