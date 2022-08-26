WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on August 30th

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ DGRS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,648. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77.

