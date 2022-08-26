WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DGRW stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,501. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $55.05 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.93.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 52.7% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 264.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period.

