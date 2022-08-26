WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Trading 0.8% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.59 and last traded at $86.54. 40,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 81,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.84.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,982,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 663,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,622,000 after acquiring an additional 329,394 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 431,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,061,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 266,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

