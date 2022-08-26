WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $31.58. Approximately 10,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 39,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.59.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 60,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

