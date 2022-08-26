Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 600 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after acquiring an additional 299,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after buying an additional 321,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,772,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

