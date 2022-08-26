Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 325 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Wintrust Investments LLC lowered its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 401.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Baxter International by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 51,069 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,175,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,303,000 after acquiring an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

