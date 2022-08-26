Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 105 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wintrust Investments LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,269,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $161.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.43. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.38.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.