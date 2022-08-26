Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $127.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.99. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $176.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

