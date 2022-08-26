Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 95 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

DIA stock opened at $333.15 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $296.39 and a 12 month high of $369.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.06.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

