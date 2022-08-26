Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 606 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,748,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7,332.9% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,175,000 after acquiring an additional 437,845 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $163.75 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $158.02 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

