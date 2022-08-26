Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $388.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.19. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

