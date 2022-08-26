Wintrust Investments LLC Has $428,000 Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.99. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $176.02.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.