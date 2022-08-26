Wintrust Investments LLC Has $325,000 Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $177.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.72.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.94.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

